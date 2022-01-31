Charles Melvin Collins

Funeral services for Mr. Charles M. Collins will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church, with the Reverends Marty Harper, John Sweeney, and David Weir officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Collins, age 77, of Meridian passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Collins was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. To know him was to love him. Any time you saw him, he always had a smile on his face. Mr. Collins enjoyed playing his guitar, spending time with his family, listening to music, dancing, singing (especially gospel music), and watching a good country western. He attended New Beginnings in Christ Church, where he played and sang with the church band.

Survivors include his children, Angelia Toussaint, Tammie Dickerson, James Michael Stevens (Shae), Amanda Collins (Tyler), and Jenny Agent (Dylan); grandchildren, Mark Toussaint (Kristina), Cliff Toussaint, Ashley Toussaint, Jordan Toussaint, Spencer Dickerson (Hannah), Max Dickerson, Lindsey Dickerson, Skyler Kolp, Dreyvin Kolp, Grasyn Carney, Annabelle Stevens, Charlie Stevens, Connor Agent, Mackenzie Nause, Emma Agent, Sadie Agent, and Kylie Mae Agent; great-grandchildren, Blake Toussaint, Rylee Toussaint, Kollin Riesett, Lylah Lofton, and Laylah Lofton; sisters, Gloria Mixon and Pam Scribner (Ted); brother, Jerry Collins; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell and Ruth Collins; brothers, Bobby Collins and Jimmy Collins; and his sister, Larinda “June” Payne; brother-in-law, Alford Mixon; and his nephews, Johnny Scribner and Larry Mixon.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Dickerson, Max Dickerson, Frank Sanford, Nelson Smith, Jordan Toussaint, and Dylan Agent. James Michael Stevens will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Collins memory be made to the American Lung Association at www.action.lung.org.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church.

