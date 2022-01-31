Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 28, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JERREE D RUFFIN19961208 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAWELL SCARBROUGH19943014 MT BARTON RD APT D25 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
SHANNON SMITH19884001 40TH ST APT 20 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTONIO L WILLIAMS197610714 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI OTHER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERESA PERRY1971410 ORRICK ST CANTON, MSSHOPLIFTING

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 28, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:24 PM on January 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

Most Read

MS Baptist Convention
Mississippi Baptist Convention hosted in Meridian
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
4-year-old boy fatally shot inside vehicle in Westwego, JPSO says
Map of local fires
Four brush fires in Lauderdale County
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Non-profit calls for donations after three homeless people die from frigid temperatures in Jackson

Latest News

16th Street N
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle
Pizza delivery armed robbery.
Armed robbery of pizza delivery in Meridian
The Business Alert Network is a collaborative effort between the Meridian Police Department,...
MPD, LCSO and local businesses unite to help prevent crime in Meridian
The Wesley House East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center sponsored a Stop Human...
‘Stop Human Trafficking Awareness Walk’ takes place in Meridian