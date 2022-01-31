City of Meridian Arrest Report January 28, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JERREE D RUFFIN
|1996
|1208 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAWELL SCARBROUGH
|1994
|3014 MT BARTON RD APT D25 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|SHANNON SMITH
|1988
|4001 40TH ST APT 20 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANTONIO L WILLIAMS
|1976
|10714 ANTIOCH RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI OTHER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TERESA PERRY
|1971
|410 ORRICK ST CANTON, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 28, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:24 PM on January 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.