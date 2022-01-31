City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:36 AM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:00 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Highway 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:17 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:56 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5800 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:10 AM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4700 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:10 PM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue South. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.