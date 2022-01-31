City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KASHEN N WHITE
|2001
|2324 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|WILLIAM WINKFIELD
|1988
|1211 OBIE CLARK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|SEAN GRICE
|1996
|10891 WOODS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|REBECCA S BARLOW
|1985
|2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|WILEY E BELL
|1965
|4120 9TH ST APT 1301 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMARCUS D BELL
|1999
|200 23RD ST APT B79 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMYIA S BROWN
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT 0101 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TOMMIE J REED
|1977
|5672 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 31, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:36 AM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4200 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:00 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Highway 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:17 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:56 AM on January 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5800 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:10 AM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4700 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:10 PM on January 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue South. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.