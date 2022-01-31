COVID-19 in Mississippi: 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths from weekend
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths and 286 outbreaks at long-term care facilities through the weekend.
The MSDH states 10,935 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
The MSDH states 10,935 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:
