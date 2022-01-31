Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths from weekend

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths and 286...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths and 286 outbreaks at long-term care facilities through the weekend. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9,752 new cases, 104 new deaths and 286 outbreaks at long-term care facilities through the weekend.

The MSDH states 10,935 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:

