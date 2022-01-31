Advertisement

Delivery driver safety tips

Pizza Hut hires delivery drivers.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We looked for tips on food delivery safety after a pizza delivery was robbed on Friday.

Meridian Police Department’s Sergeant Heather Luebbers says to always be aware of your surroundings, make sure to know where you are going, and to keep as little cash on your person as possible, including personal cash.

She says most of all, trust your gut.

“If you pull up to an address and feel unsafe, just leave, pull off, contact your manager or employer and see what they recommend,” Luebbers said.

She says you should also try not to visibly show large amounts of cash in public.

