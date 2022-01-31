Advertisement

Elon Musk offers college student $5K to stop tracking his private jet on Twitter

Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when...
Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when asked for more money to do it.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
(CNN) – Elon Musk isn’t happy there’s a Twitter account that tracks his private jet.

Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, uses public data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track the plane and then tweets out its location.

Sweeney shared some direct messages with “USA Today” of Musk asking him to stop.

The messages show Musk first asks Sweeney how he is able to track the jet, then offers him $5,000 to remove the account.

Knowing the Tesla CEO is the wealthiest man in the world, Sweeney countered with $50,000 to help pay for school and a car.

After that, it seems like Musk gave up and just told him to accept Bitcoin payments others have offered him to keep the account open.

The Twitter account has more than 90,000 followers.

Sweeney said he never intended to create a security concern.

