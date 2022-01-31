Advertisement

Familiar faces in the 56th Super Bowl

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif (WTOK) - Remember these guys? Take a look at some of the SEC and Conference USA athletes who will be in the 2022 Super Bowl.

From the Bengals, the former Golden Eagle, Mike Thomas, will represent Southern Miss in this years Super Bowl. Mike Hilton, the Ole Miss, cornerback will also head to the 56th Super Bowl.

Some other guys from the SEC that will represent the Bengals are, Ja’Marr Chase the wide receiver from LSU, Damion Square the defensive end from Alabama, Jonah WIlliams the OT from Alabama and C.J. Uzomah the tight end from Auburn.

There are 12 SEC players on the active roster for the Bengals.

From the Rams, Matthew Stafford will represent Georgia. Odell Beckham Jr. represents LSU.

Other players from the SEC on the Rams active roster are Blake Countess the cornerback from Auburn, Terrell Lewis the offensive linebacker from Alabama and A’Shawn Robinson, the defensive lineman from Alabama.

There are 14 players who will represent the SEC from the Rams.

Cam Akers is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and will be with the Rams during the game.

Both Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are former SEC quarterbacks.

