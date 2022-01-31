Advertisement

Four brush fires in Lauderdale County

Map of local fires
Map of local fires(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were four brush fires in Lauderdale County on Sunday.

Three of the fires happened Northwest of Meridian closer to Bailey and Collinsville with one to the Southeast.

They were all contained and no serious damage was reported.

Bailey fire chief, Stanley Lucky, tells us that the combination of dry and windy weather is a recipe for controlled burns to become brush fires.

“On days like today I would say don’t burn, this is just not a good day to burn,” Lucky said. “You’ve got low humidity and low winds, at least 13 to 15 miles an hour, sustained winds. A small fire can turn into complications real fast.

Lucky also said that local fire departments are always looking for good volunteers.

