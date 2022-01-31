Grand Jury recommends funding for Lauderdale County Jail

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Grand Jury has recommended that Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department and Lauderdale County Jail receive additional funding to the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.

The recommendation came after the jury was taken on a video tour of the jail and heard from witnesses on why it was necessary.

The Grand Jury wants the funds to be used to increase the hiring and retention of correctional facility officers.

“We certainly appreciate the Grand Jury listening to us and seeing the plight that we are currently facing right now with the staffing shortage, of course, this is everywhere,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie, said. “We’re competing with regional facilities up in Kemper County as well as the private facility in Lauderdale County for those individuals that want to enter into the field of corrections.”

This is just a recommendation, it is up to the board of supervisors to take action and provide funding.

