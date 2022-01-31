Ivey elected co-chair of Delta Regional Authority States

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Delta Regional Authority announced Monday that Gov. Kay Ivey has been elected the 2022 DRA States’ co-chair. DRA’s Board of Governors annually elect a States’ co-chair to work directly with the federal co-chair on economic development and growth in the DRA region. Ivey previously served as DRA States’ co-chair in 2017.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the DRA to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of those that reside within the Delta region.”

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development in eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

