Mayor talks about issues at Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shortage of police officers is causing several problems within the Meridian Police Department. Mayor Jimmie Smith said there are fewer officers patrolling, as well as a lack of senior officers, and not a lot of guidance for rookie cops. Smith said he is encouraging more training for new officers.

“I noticed that we have a young department. And we’ve got to do some training to help them better be prepared to deal with the public,” said Smith.

Smith said some bad behavior of new officers has been reported to him.

“I heard of a situation last week where there was an officer that went to a complaint. A lady said that somebody hit her car. The officer went out there and they got into an argument themselves,” said the mayor. “I think that we need to make sure that we explain to our officers, to make sure they are trained properly, that we’re here to protect and serve.”

Senior officers are there to take rookie cops under their wings to show them the ropes. But with fewer senior officers, Smith said it will be harder to train new police officers.

“We don’t have as many senior officers as we have had in the past. I know it was a long time since I was a police officer but when I was a police officer, we had to ride with a senior officer for a pretty good while, so we could know some of the things we need to know. You can’t learn everything in the time that it takes to do your training,” said Smith.

Smith said that officers might go back to working with partners.

“I believe that community policing is going down every street and every avenue. I don’t think one-man cars can provide that kind of patrolling. I think that is something we need to look at and try to incorporate in our police department again. I think we’ve got to give them the opportunity to grow back into a full police department,” said Smith.

News 11 will talk Tuesday with Police Chief Deborah Young about her plans and goals for the department.

