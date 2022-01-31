Advertisement

Meridian hospital remaining stable with COVID patients

JEFF ANDERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL SYSTEM
JEFF ANDERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL SYSTEM
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID numbers continue to be high in Mississippi, but hospital rates seem to be remaining relatively steady.

Dr. Keith Everett, Chief Medical Officer with Anderson Regional Health System, says as of Monday morning, the hospital is treating about 25 patients with COVID and about 98 to 99 percent of those are the Omicron variant.

Beds are not the issue for most hospitals; having a healthy staff to take care of the patients is the biggest challenge.

”We’re like every hospital in the state,” said Dr. Everett. “We’re dealing with shortages of our staff, our nurses, lab technicians, x-ray technicians and the like. It does impact our ability to take care of a large number of patients. We do have a capacity to take care of those patients but it strains us every day to be able to manage properly and be able to take care of those patients.”

Dr. Everett also stressed the staffing changes have created challenges in the emergency room. He said the ER should not be used for COVID testing or less serious health issues.

