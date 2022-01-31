Advertisement

Mississippi Baptist Convention hosted in Meridian

MS Baptist Convention
MS Baptist Convention(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of Southern Baptists from across Mississippi are in the Queen City for the Mississippi Baptist Convention.

Northcrest Baptist Church is hosting the two-day convention consisting of preaching, worship and fellowship, as they seek to better reach their communities with the good news of Jesus. We spoke to the pastor at Northcrest who said this a great opportunity for everybody to come out and to worship.

“This is an exciting time; it’s a time where people are getting together. A lot of folks from around the state get to see each other, fellowship together, and worship together. A lot of the pastors are always preaching. This gives them an opportunity to be a part of the worship and hear preaching and singing,” said Northcrest Lead Pastor Dan Lanier.

The second day of the Mississippi Baptist Convention will start at 9:15 Monday morning.

