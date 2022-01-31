Advertisement

Mississippi liquor supply chain struggling

Pandol stocking his shelves.
Pandol stocking his shelves.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What used to take liquor stores a couple of days to get in is now taking up to three weeks.

Hormaz Pandol, who is the owner of Jack’s, told us that this has been going on since the start of the pandemic.

“The state supplies every liquor store in the state from one warehouse in Madison and only one truck services Meridian, often only four days a week,” Pandol said. “Business has been O.K. since the pandemic. But, it seems to be slowing down a little bit because we cannot get products on the shelf which makes it really hard for us to create more revenue because the demand is really high at the moment. So we want to be able to sell as much stuff as possible.”

Pandol also said he has to order five times more inventory than he used to just to try and keep up with the demand of pandemic liquor sales.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MS Baptist Convention
Mississippi Baptist Convention hosted in Meridian
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
4-year-old boy fatally shot inside vehicle in Westwego, JPSO says
Map of local fires
Four brush fires in Lauderdale County
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Non-profit calls for donations after three homeless people die from frigid temperatures in Jackson

Latest News

Lauderdale County Jail
Grand Jury recommends funding for Lauderdale County Jail
JEFF ANDERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL SYSTEM
Meridian hospital remaining stable with COVID patients
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County