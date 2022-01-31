Tuscaloosa man dies in hit and run

TUSCALOOSA. Ala. (WTOK) - A pedestrian died Monday in a hit and run crash in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Christopher Darnell Moss, 30, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle, possibly a 2011-2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

The collision happened Monday about 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 82 near the 66 mile marker, eleven miles east of Tuscaloosa.

The truck is believed to have sustained damages to its passenger-side mirror. Anyone who has information about the vehicle and/or the crash is asked to contact troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 205-553-5531.

