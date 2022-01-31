Warm weather for the beginning of the week, cold front by mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cool night is in store for us with temperatures falling into the middle 30′s tonight into Monday morning.

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 60′s and a few stray clouds. A few scattered showers are possible for Tuesday but most of us will stay dry. Highs will climb into the upper 60′s with a few areas hitting 70 and overnight lows back in the 40′s. Rain chances continue to climb as we get into Wednesday with the bulk of that rainfall staying to the west.

A cold front makes its way through the area for Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely as this front makes its way through our area. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side but there is still plenty of time for the setup to change.

Temperatures take a nosedive as we go into Friday with highs in the mid 40′s and plenty of clouds. Next weekend looks to be cool with temperatures in the 50′s each day with a shot at rain for Sunday.

