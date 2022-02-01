Alabama Legislature focus on black voting rights with Congressional map

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Legislators are now in the process of redrawing a new Congressional map after federal judges blocked the original one.

The panel said it violates the Voting Rights Act, giving black voters less of an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

The courts ordered the Alabama republican majority legislature to redraw a new Congressional map with two majority-black districts.

“It gives me a great deal of hope for Alabama. That they’re not just going along with the day-old day politics. That they try to make sure that the black voters are being treated fairly and given a fair chance to vote in who they want in office,” said Alabama voter, Willie Williams.

Senator Bobby Singleton said only 13% of the state’s 27% black population is being represented in one district.

“The Voting Rights Act protects African Americans from being able to have that voice in Congress, just as we do now with that one particular vote that we have now. I think that under the maps that we have drawn, that if they’re drawn properly in the state of Alabama, I feel really good about us having another voice in the United States Congress,” said Singleton.

Singleton said it’s important for the state to have voices represented that reflect the population. But he doesn’t think the republican party will draw those Congressional lines.

“I think that the republican party who is the controlling body who has that right to come up with these maps will not do it. I think that they will rely on the court to come in and set up a special master stick and then the court will have to draw those particular maps. So, I’m not optimistic about the body drawing maps and if they do then I’m open to sit down and offer them some solutions,” said Singleton.

Singleton said two of the seven districts in the state have an opportunity for democrats or African Americans to win those districts based on performances in previous elections.

Singleton said the February 11th deadline for the redistricting will not affect those running for congressional districts. He said if the courts have to draw the maps themselves, they can move Congressional races for Alabama to a different date

