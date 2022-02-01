Funeral services for Beth Freeman, 24, of Needham will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Sims officiating. Burial followed in Morgan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday at Bumpers Funeral Home from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Beth passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in a car accident in the New Hope Community near Toxey. She was born September 6, 1997, in Waynesboro, Mississippi.

Beth was a very determined young woman who was full of life, and loved her family with all of her heart. Almost, everyone who knew her, knew that she was a big fan of the Walt Disney movie and character, “Stitch.”

Beth was so loved and is leaving an emptiness in the hearts of so many.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Freeman of Needham; son, David Matthew Freeman of Needham; mother, Janell Beasley of Needham; sister, Ethel Janell Beasley of Needham; maternal grandfather, Clifton Busby of Needham.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Eugene Beasley; maternal grandmother, Ellie Helen Busby; and paternal grandparents, Jessie Elmer Beasley and Hermon Elizabeth Beasley.

Pallbearers: Camren Vann, Joe Turner, Joe Beasley, Shannon Jarman, Tody Sellers, and Jamie Sims.

