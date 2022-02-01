Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at five Miss. HBCUs as Black History Month begins

Jackson State University
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several HBCUs in Mississippi are reporting bomb threats as Black History Month begins.

Many schools began reporting the threats Tuesday morning on their social media channels and either locking down campuses or switching to virtual learning.

The news comes as more than a dozen historically Black universities in other states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats recently, many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, called the threats disheartening.

“The spate of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in recent days is incredibly disturbing and disheartening. It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month. Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic,” he said.

Thompson said the threats deserve a full investigation.

”I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve,” he added.

The following Mississippi schools have issued alerts about the threats:

  • Jackson State University
  • Alcorn State University
  • Tougaloo College

Tougaloo Communications Director, Ashley McLaughlin says Tougaloo College received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but nothing was found by police during a campus search. As a result, students will attend classes virtually.

  • Mississippi Valley State University
  • Rust College

“All faculty and staff within the Division of Academic Affairs are asked to shelter in place at home out of an abundance of caution,” Rolundus R. Rice, Vice President of Academic Affairs said in a letter to faculty and staff. “Please transition from face-to-face instruction to remote learning until we recruit additional information.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Hinds Community College also decided to close four campuses. They issued a statement about their decision.

