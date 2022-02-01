Bomb threats reported at five Miss. HBCUs as Black History Month begins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several HBCUs in Mississippi are reporting bomb threats as Black History Month begins.

Many schools began reporting the threats Tuesday morning on their social media channels and either locking down campuses or switching to virtual learning.

The news comes as more than a dozen historically Black universities in other states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats recently, many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, called the threats disheartening.

“The spate of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in recent days is incredibly disturbing and disheartening. It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month. Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic,” he said.

Thompson said the threats deserve a full investigation.

”I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve,” he added.

The following Mississippi schools have issued alerts about the threats:

Jackson State University

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

Alcorn State University

Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and Staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates. — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022

Tougaloo College

Tougaloo Communications Director, Ashley McLaughlin says Tougaloo College received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but nothing was found by police during a campus search. As a result, students will attend classes virtually.

Mississippi Valley State University

Rust College

“All faculty and staff within the Division of Academic Affairs are asked to shelter in place at home out of an abundance of caution,” Rolundus R. Rice, Vice President of Academic Affairs said in a letter to faculty and staff. “Please transition from face-to-face instruction to remote learning until we recruit additional information.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Hinds Community College also decided to close four campuses. They issued a statement about their decision.

Hinds Community College closed four campuses today in Hinds County in response to a bomb threat that was not specific to the college. The four campuses are Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, Raymond Campus and Utica Campus. Classes for these campuses are being conducted virtually and faculty and staff are working remotely. Both the Rankin Campus and Vicksburg-Warren Campus remain open under normal conditions. College officials are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students.

