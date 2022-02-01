Advertisement

Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules

Clarkdale celebrates historic season with the coach one last time
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year banquet.
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year banquet.(WTOK Sports)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After four season as the head coach of the Clarkdale Bulldogs, head coach Jason Soules will not be returning for his fifth season.

Clarkdale High School and coach Jason Soules, chose to part ways a few weeks ago.

This season coach Soules led the Bulldogs to their best start in program history boasting a 6-0 season start. He also led Clarkdale to their first win over Sebastopol since 1980.

Coach Soules and the Bulldogs broke multiple records this season including the most points scored by a Bulldogs team with 381 total points on the season.

The Bulldogs and coach Soules gathered on Monday at the New Hope Baptist Church for their end of the year banquet to celebrate their iconic season.

“You know we have 13 amazing seniors and it’s a chance to send them out on top,” said Soules. “We had a very historic season. Set many school records. Making the playoffs, doing a lot of things that Clarkdale hasn’t done before and these guys need to be celebrated. I’m so excited to send them out with a big smile and a hug and tell them I love them and can’t wait to see how they turn out.”

Coach Soules also said that he will always remember this team.

The Bulldogs will begin looking for their new head coach for the 2022 season.

