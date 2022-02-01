Truck theft in Lauderdale County shakes homeowner

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Waide Cook has lived in Collinsville for many years and he now feels unsafe. His Chevy pick-up truck was stolen from his home as he and his wife slept overnight.

Cook says the truck was parked at the home at 10 p.m. January 30th. His daughter-in-law arrived at the home at roughly 4:15 a.m. January 31st and that was when they realized the truck was missing.

“I feel hurt, sad, violated,” said Cook. “The sanctity of my home has been invaded. I’m beginning to feel unsafe.”

Cook said his wife’s vehicle was also ransacked but they don’t believe anything was stolen from her vehicle.

