City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:18 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:09 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:13 PM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Hillside Drive.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.