City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
WILLIAM M PARKER19693104 52ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRIS WATSON1989779 ESPEY RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
STEVEN J TREMBLAY19983509 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:18 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:09 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:13 PM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Hillside Drive.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

