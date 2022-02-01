City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|WILLIAM M PARKER
|1969
|3104 52ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHRIS WATSON
|1989
|779 ESPEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|STEVEN J TREMBLAY
|1998
|3509 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:12 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:18 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:09 AM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:13 PM on January 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Hillside Drive.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.