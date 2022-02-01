Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of incoming rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will be a big part of our week. The dry start will begin clouding up tonight and Tuesday before rain begins increasing on Wednesday.

Our Next Weather Maker

A developing storm system will spread from the High Plains of Colorado to Oklahoma and Texas and intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will track eastward through the weekend, bringing a variety of weather ranging from snow along the Ohio River Valley to ice across the Midsouth to heavy rain in the Deep South. That’s where we come in...

What It Means For Us

For us, rain will stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico starting overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That will mean on-and-off rain for us throughout Wednesday. There can be some occasional breaks. On Thursday, the breaks will be fewer. Widespread heavy rain will become increasingly likely, and it will fall through about sunrise Friday.

We’re all fair game for rain all day Wednesday and all day Thursday. There will be occasional breaks, but the breaks probably won’t last long in most cases. Between Wednesday and Thursday, some of us can get up to 5 inches of rain. More of us will likely get 1-3 inches of rain with those locally higher amounts in spots.

Tonight & Tuesday

This evening will be mostly clear. Clouds will begin increasing after midnight. The low temperature near 44 degrees may happen just after midnight with some warming happening as the clouds build. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but you can find some bright spots. You may find a couple of stray showers, too. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

