Dave Matthews Band to play Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Iconic rock group Dave Matthews Band is coming to Central Mississippi this spring.

The band is set to play at Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 17.

It’s part of their tour across North America through the summer. As part of the tour, they’ve partnered with The Nature Conservancy to help plant trees, with the goal of planting a million in 2022.

Concertgoers can make an optional $2 donation to plant a tree as part of their campaign.

The Grammy-winning band is known for their hits across the 1990s and 2000s like “What Would You Say,” “Ants Marching” and “Crash Into Me.”

Tickets go on sale February 25.

