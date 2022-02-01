Advertisement

Dave Matthews Band to play Brandon Amphitheater

Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket to headline Railbird Festival in August
Dave Matthews Band is coming to Brandon.(tcw-wave)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Iconic rock group Dave Matthews Band is coming to Central Mississippi this spring.

The band is set to play at Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 17.

It’s part of their tour across North America through the summer. As part of the tour, they’ve partnered with The Nature Conservancy to help plant trees, with the goal of planting a million in 2022.

Concertgoers can make an optional $2 donation to plant a tree as part of their campaign.

The Grammy-winning band is known for their hits across the 1990s and 2000s like “What Would You Say,” “Ants Marching” and “Crash Into Me.”

Tickets go on sale February 25.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collinsville, MS
Truck theft in Lauderdale County shakes homeowner
Pandol stocking his shelves.
Mississippi liquor supply chain struggling
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

Javarius Reid
17-year-old boy shot and killed in vehicle
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
Nicole Hall
Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges
Rainy Days Ahead
Nice Tuesday, but the pattern turns rainy for Wed. & Thu.
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it