Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges

Nicole Hall
Nicole Hall(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old woman, who was an intern at a West Alabama children’s center, faces charges of Rape 2nd degree and Using Position for Personal Gain (Ethics Violation), according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Hall, 29, was arrested on January 28, 2022. The case was investigated by the Sexual Assault Section of the Violent Crimes Unit.

After the investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury which then returned indictments.

Deputies said Hall was an intern at Brewer’s Porch Children’s Center. The victim was a 15-year-old child in a program at Brewer’s Porch.

Investigators said in order to maintain privacy for the victim, no other details concerning this offense will be released.

