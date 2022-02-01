Advertisement

Former Senate candidate Moore on accuser: ‘I don’t know her’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama has testified under oath that he never met a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

The testimony came Monday in a lawsuit in which the woman, Leigh Corfman, claims Moore defamed her by branding her as a liar. Moore is also suing her for defamation.

Corfman came forward during Moore’s 2017 Senate campaign and said Moore touched her sexually in 1979 when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Moore lost that year to Doug Jones, who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years.

