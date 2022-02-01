Funeral services for James Walter “Jimmy” Johnson, 83, of Gilbertown will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Lusk Assembly of God with Rev. Chad Adams, Rev. Johnathon Johnson, and Rev. Fred Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mosley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Monday, January 31, 2022 beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Johnson passed Friday, January 28, 2022 at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. He was born January 25, 1939, in Gilbertown, Alabama, to Henry Staples and Alice Nathalee Hendrix Johnson. He was oldest of five children. Mr. Johnson married the love of his life, Louise Johnson, on November 10, 1956. For 63 years, they built a family together consisting of a son, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He retired from Scott Paper Company where he worked many years as a production supervisor. Mr. Johnson was full of life and laughter. He was a member of the Lusk Assembly of God Church where he loved fellowshipping with the church people and kept them all smiling and laughing. Mr. Johnson was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter. His favorite thing to do was for he and his wife to pull their camper and boat to the river to go soap line fishing. Mr. Johnson was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy Ray Johnson and wife Donna; daughter, Pamela Johnson Long and husband Lindy; grandchildren, Rev. Johnathon Johnson and wife Kayleigh, Hunter Long and fiancé Haley Roberts, Kyndal Louise Long, and Kaylyn Johnson Nelson and husband Dylan; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Matthew Johnson, Gabriella Mae Johnson and soon to arrive baby Gracleigh McKayla Johnson; siblings, Betty Ann Jacobs and husband Robert, Brenda Taylor, and James Henry “Brother” Johnson and wife Debra; special friend, Nelda Gardener; and host of extend family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ola Louise Cox Johnson; parents Henry Staples and Alice Nathalee Hendrix Johnson; grandson, Lindy Kyler Long; great-granddaughter Gracelynn Mae “Gracie Mae” Johnson; and brother, Earl Johnson and wife Doris.

Pallbearers include Hunter Long, Dylan Nelson, Jerry Cox, Mike Cox, Paul Johnson, Ronald Jacobs, and Steve Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers include Randall Jacobs, Michael Taylor, Mike Thorn, Ted Abston, all of his Scott Paper Company friends, and all the Men of Lusk Assembly of God Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Lusk Assembly of God Building Fund at 655 Lusk Road, Gilbertown, AL 36908.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.