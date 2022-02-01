Advertisement

Livingston ambulance service shutting down

Calls to be answered by Sumter Co. starting Feb. 15
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Livingston City Council voted to shut down its ambulance service, operated by the city’s fire department, in a special meeting Monday night.

The city stated in a news release that the vote was unanimous, and was reached after a lot of discussion by council members and citizens.

The Sumter County ambulance service will begin responding to 911 calls in the city limits starting Feb. 15. Livingston will continue responding to calls as a volunteer fire service and try to help until the ambulance arrives.

The Livingston Fire Department also called on others in the city, including students at the University of West Alabama, to become volunteer firefighters, who respond to calls for medical assistance as well as fires. People interested in doing that may stop by city hall, the fire department, or see Capt. Larkin for more information.

