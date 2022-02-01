Livingston ambulance service shutting down

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Livingston City Council voted to shut down its ambulance service, operated by the city’s fire department, in a special meeting Monday night.

The city stated in a news release that the vote was unanimous, and was reached after a lot of discussion by council members and citizens.

The Sumter County ambulance service will begin responding to 911 calls in the city limits starting Feb. 15. Livingston will continue responding to calls as a volunteer fire service and try to help until the ambulance arrives.

“We are saddened to see this happen, but we also understand what a difficult decision it was and how hard the council, mayor, and city administrator fought to find a way to keep the ambulances running. We appreciate all they have done, and we appreciate the support of our citizens.”

The Livingston Fire Department also called on others in the city, including students at the University of West Alabama, to become volunteer firefighters, who respond to calls for medical assistance as well as fires. People interested in doing that may stop by city hall, the fire department, or see Capt. Larkin for more information.

