The MAX plans Black History Month program Saturday

Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience
Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience is honoring three black addresses and activists who hail from the Magnolia State.

There will be discount admission for the entire family and you’ll get a chance to learn more about these women who exemplify black excellence in their lives through art.

”We are celebrating black excellence here at the MAX,” said Stacey Peralta, Curator of Exhibitions at the MAX. ”We are really excited to pay tribute to three extraordinary women. First we’re doing a star unveiling for Juanita Moore. She is an actress from Mississippi that is most well known for imitation of life.”

Actress Tonea Stewart will also perform “A Black Woman Speaks” by Beah Richards on Saturday. The Black History Program runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 at the MAX.

