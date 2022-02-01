Funeral services for McElroy “Mack” Cox, 76, of the Lusk Community will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Lusk Assembly of God with Rev. Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Lusk Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Mack passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born June 30, 1945, in Choctaw County, Alabama, to Charlie and Ola Mae Cox. He was a retired timber cruiser and truck driver for Kimberly Clark.

Mr. Mack loved his family and is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Stewart Cox; grandson, Ethan Cox (Renee); brother, Junior Cox (Barbara); sister, Lou Allen (Jerry); and many other dear family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie and Ola Mae Jimerson Cox; and his sister, Louise Johnson.

Pallbearers: Jerry Cox, Mike Cox, Doug Presley, Steve Presley, Jonathon Boyd, and Tim Gibson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Member of the Lusk Volunteer Fire Department

