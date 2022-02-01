Advertisement

Miss. Senate proposes $446.6 million tax relief plan

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins unveiled a $446.6M tax relief package for Mississippians Tuesday.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins unveiled a $446.6M tax relief package for Mississippians Tuesday.

The Senate leadership highlighted:
• An immediate reduction in the grocery tax from 7 percent to 5 percent, at a cost of about $118.4 million;
• An immediate elimination of the state’s fees on car tags going to the general fund, to the tune of an estimated $13.3 million;
• A 2022 rebate of up to $1,000 for citizens with tax liability, which totals about $130 million; and
• The elimination of the 4 percent tax bracket over the next four years, at a cost of $185 million.

Harkins plans to bring the bill, which he and Hosemann said has been vetted by the Legislative Budget Office and Mississippi Department of Revenue, before the Senate Finance Committee in the coming weeks.

A news release from the Senate office said the proposal would eliminate more than $316.6 million in recurring revenue from the budget by 2026. In 2016, the Legislature passed a bill phasing out the 3 percent tax bracket by 2022. The same legislation phased out the franchise tax on businesses over a ten-year period ending in 2028.

“Governor Reeves and legislators gave us a great roadmap on how to do this with the 2016 tax cut package,” Harkins said. “We intend to follow that lead.”

Revenue for the last fiscal year (FY 2021) and current fiscal year (FY 2022) are above projections, but budget analysts have advised revenues are likely buoyed by the significant federal recovery funds flowing into the state. This makes it difficult to discern how much revenue is one-time and how much is recurring.

Additionally, both the House and Senate have made recommendations for additional spending on necessities, including a $200 million-plus pay raise for teachers across the state. The Senate position accounts for these promises and the instability in the economy.

