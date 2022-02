Graveside services for Mr. Earl Lofton, Jr. will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Lofton, Jr., 77, of Buffalo, NY who passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, NY. A viewing will also be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba.

