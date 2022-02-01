Advertisement

Memorial services for Mr. J. Vance Grantham will begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Brian Rushing and Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Grantham, 71, of Meridian, passed away January 27, 2022 after a brief illness at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL.

Vance was a graduate of Meridian High School class of 1968, he went on to attend Meridian Junior College and completed his BA in Business from the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent 40 years as an Investment Advisor; with 20 of those years with Raymond James/Citizens National Bank before his retirement in December of 2020. He was a faithful member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, a member of Kiwanis Club, Lauderdale County Forestry Association, and a Past-President of Meridain Little Theatre. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather “Bance”; His family was his greatest pride and joy.

Mr. Grantham is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ranae Grantham; their sons, J. Grantham (Becca), Beau Grantham (Lori), and bonus son, ‘JM’ McDonald (Juliet). Grandchildren Briggs, Landen, Peyton, Roman, and Levon; and bonus grandson Harrison Sparks. Step-Sister LuAnn Hoffman (Don); cousin, Bubba Massey (Ann), as well as, a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Vance is preceded in death by his parents Arnold Grantham and Virginia Grantham Harris.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Kerley, Dick Simmons, Rush Hembree, Harry Mayer, Donnie Smith, and Trey Sparks.

The Grantham family suggests memorials be made as donations to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Grantham family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM prior to service time.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

