Visitation for Mrs. Alyce Gilbert Belenchia will be held 5:30-7 pm, Tuesday, February 1 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Services will be held at Meredith Nowell Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksdale, Ms at 12 noon, Wednesday, February 2 with burial in the Lonesome Pine (Farrell) Cemetery in Farrell, MS.

There will be visitation at Meredith Nowell Funeral Home from 11 am- noon, Wednesday, February 2 prior to the service.

Alyce Lenora Gilbert Belenchia arrived at her heavenly home on January 28, 2022; just nine weeks and five days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Mother grew up in the small community of Farrell, MS, with her four sisters and five brothers. She graduated from Friars Point High School, where she played her favorite sport, basketball. It was said, that she played basketball like it was a game of football. She was an avid bridge player, winning the Arkansas State Teams Championship in 1993.

Mother kept a clean house. She had supper ready and on the table every night for dad, my sister and me. She would make sure every school day that her children were up, clean, well dressed and on time.

I don’t think mother ever admitted being older than thirty. She scratched out the date of birth on her driver’s license, which she was required to show quite often to a highway patrolman, due to a heavy right foot.

Mother loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and caring for her animals, especially Bella, her favorite cat. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and decorating her home. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

Survivors:

Loving Husband of 72 years: Gene Belenchia of Philadelphia

1 Daughter: Alicia Belenchia of Pearl

1 Son: Dr. Russell Belenchia of Union

2 Grandchildren: Amelia Miller (Kevin) of Vidor, TX and Rusty Belenchia (Mackie) of Bethsaida

3 Great- Grandchildren: Reice Belk; Harbor Wooten and Sutton Ann Belenchia

2 Sisters: Esther Wilkinson of Somerville, TN and Hazel Davis (Clarence) of Como, MS

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Alyce is preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

Pallbearers: Rusty Belenchia, Reice Belk, Jackie Davis, Myer Gilbert, Jerry Gilbert, Tripp Vaughn and Ches Booker

Honorary Pallbearers: Davy Vaughn and Barry Vaughn

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at donors@stjude.org).

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of local arrangements.

