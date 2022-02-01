Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Thames Howse will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jim Rickles officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Joan Thames Howse, age 70, of Toomsuba passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

“Joanie with the pony named Tony” grew up in Newton and Bay Springs area and graduated from Newton High School. She attended East Central Community College in Decatur. Joan met and fell in love with David Howse and they married in 1973. Joan was a homemaker and loved being a mother and grandmother. She also briefly worked for a day care while her oldest grandson needed speech therapy. Joan was well loved and respected by the friends of her children and grandchildren and had an active role in their lives.

Joan is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, David Howse; two children, Monica Howse of Pearl and Elizabeth Cooper of Meridian; grandchildren, Jacob Howse (Kristen) of Gulfport, Seth Cooper, Hannah Cooper, and Rachael Cooper; her brother, Jimmy Thames (Brenda); several nieces and nephews; and a life-long friend, Deborah Childre Billings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James McDonald Thames, Jr. and Carolyn Ruth Blount Thames; and a daughter, Laura Lee Howse.

The family requests memorial contributions are shared with a local animal shelter or Love’s Kitchen of Meridian.

Pallbearers will be Ashton Temple, Jacob Knost, Jesse Barksdale, Justin Hancock, Michael Harwell, and Nathan Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 Russell Christian Academy Football and Baseball Teams.

The family will receive friends from 9:15 until 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

