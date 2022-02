Graveside services for Ms. Linda Faye Jordan will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. A.D. Lewis officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Jordan, 65, of Meridian, who passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Trend Health & Rehab of Meridian. Viewing: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home