Nice Today, but the pattern turns rainy for Wed. & Thu.

Rainy Days Ahead
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Aside from increasing clouds, we’re expecting another nice day with mild temps. Highs will hover near 70 degrees this afternoon. So, enjoy some outdoor activities because once showers move in later tonight...wet weather will dampen any outdoor plans through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings on & off rain, but nothing severe. It’ll remain mild, but it’ll also be breezy with winds of 10-20mph. Thursday, storms are likely ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be strong-severe through the afternoon, and damaging wind will be the main threat (but a tornado can’t be ruled out). The highest severe potential looks to be south of I-20, but we’re talking about a low-end (level-1) risk. Regardless, have ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Flooding will be a bigger concern with Thursday’s rain event. Parts of the area could get up to 1/2 of rain on Wednesday with up to 2″ possible on Thursday (locally more). This could lead to flash flooding ... especially for low lying areas or areas with poor drainage. So, be on guard for rising water, and never drive over a flooded road.

Behind the front, it gets much cooler. Highs go from near 70 degrees Thursday to mid 40s by Friday. Showers will linger Friday, and we’re watching the potential for a little freezing rain into Saturday morning. However, it’s not looking like anything significant. Sunday, bears watching because some forecat models are hinting at a possible wintry mix as an upper disturbance moves across our area. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.

