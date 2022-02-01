Funeral services for Mrs. Norma M. Brown Pace will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Norma M. Brown Pace, age 84, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Norma was born on October 19, 1937 in Lauderdale County to the late Aubrey and Jewel Brown. She graduated from Center Hill High School and East Mississippi Community College. She married Charley W. Pace, Sr. on July 11, 1959. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for McCormick Optical of Meridian and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was a member of the Center Hill Community Development and Homemakers Clubs. She enjoyed knitting and earned a state blue ribbon for knitting a flawless Afghan. She loved doing for her family and friends, was a loving mother, and doting grandmommy.

Mrs. Pace is survived by her children, Charley W. Pace, Jr. (Sonya), Walter C. Pace (Kathy), and Penny Robinson (Steve); her grandchildren, Tiffany Trippe (Tyler), Eric Pace (Tiphani), Erin Pace, Neil Robinson, and Corey Robinson; great-grandchildren, Brandon Pace, Ember Rester, Terry Trippe, and Vaught Pace; her siblings, Doris Ashton, Joan Yarbrough, and Carol Strahan (David); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Charley W. Pace, Sr. and her parents, Aubrey and Jewel Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of donor’s choice.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

