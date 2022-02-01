Rain starts increasing tonight, falls on-and-off through Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will begin increasing tonight. Wednesday and Thursday will both be soggy days, but there will be some dry breaks.

This evening, a passing shower or two is possible. Otherwise we’ll be cloudy. We’ll cool to the mid 50s by midnight. On-and-off rain will increase after midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 54. On-and-off rain is likely throughout Wednesday. We’re all fair game all day long, but there will be occasional dry but cloudy spells. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees.

Rain will become more widespread overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Breaks will be shorter if they happen on Thursday. Widespread heavy rain is growing increasingly likely after noon on Thursday. Widespread areas of 1-3 inches of rain are likely. Up to 5 inches of rain is possible in localized cases. This much rain can cause flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

There is a small chance that if the temperature drops fast enough after midnight Thursday night, we could briefly experience a period of freezing rain. Right now, this doesn’t appear likely, as we should stay warm enough until well after the rain ends to prevent freezing. If this changes and becomes more likely, we will let you know.

