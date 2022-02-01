Advertisement

Sela Ward Parkway project moving ahead of schedule

Warmer weather helping move things along
Sela Ward Parkway
Sela Ward Parkway(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The expansion of Sela Ward Parkway began at the top of this year and as of right now looks like it could conclude by the end of 2022.

A city council meeting was held this morning and an update on the project was given.

The warm and sunny weather over the past couple of weeks has helped crews work more quickly.

“We’re good on sunshine out there and while we can, we’re pouring sidewalks. We’re demolishing the existing sidewalks and we’re pouring new sidewalks and new curb and gutter all the way from Frontage Road to East Street. We’re taking advantage of the weather and trying to stay ahead if schedule.” said David Hodge, Director of Public Works.

New signals and lights will be added in the project as well. The hope is these additions will help with the flow of traffic in the area.

The city has also been working to keep in contact with businesses that have had to adjust to the construction in the area.

