Six arrested in Neshoba County for selling tobacco to underaged children

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Majdi Abdullah, Ashten Davidson, Muhammad Kakhdoom, Salem Maflahi, Carrie Saucier and Harcharen Singh were arrested Jan. 27 on charges distributing alternative nicotine products to minors.

The six people worked at six different stores in Neshoba County.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said the investigation and eventual arrests happened because of involved parents and community members. Many people had been in contact with him about children and even their own children having illegal access to alcohol and tobacco.

The Attorney General’s office also helped in the investigation. Chief Lyons also said this there could be more arrests soon.

