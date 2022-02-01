Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several News 11 viewers saw it: a strange swirl of light in the night sky Monday evening. A few viewers sent in photos. It drifted toward the south and dropped some jaws.

Viewer Dawn Cumberland said, “it was so pretty!”

Luckily, it was also harmless. But what was it?

The SpaceX Rocket launched just at 6:11 PM CDT from Cape Canaveral in Florida. As it entered space, it basically cartwheeled as it was venting fuel. It was high enough that sunlight not blocked by Earth was then reflected by the fuel. That sunlight was no longer visible over us from the ground. It held its shape because it was high enough that there was no wind to distort it.

