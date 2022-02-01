Advertisement

Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?

The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral of fuel as it entered orbit Monday evening. We saw a beautiful swirl of light as a result.(WTOK, Dawn Cumberland)
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several News 11 viewers saw it: a strange swirl of light in the night sky Monday evening. A few viewers sent in photos. It drifted toward the south and dropped some jaws.

Viewer Dawn Cumberland said, “it was so pretty!”

Luckily, it was also harmless. But what was it?

The SpaceX Rocket launched just at 6:11 PM CDT from Cape Canaveral in Florida. As it entered space, it basically cartwheeled as it was venting fuel. It was high enough that sunlight not blocked by Earth was then reflected by the fuel. That sunlight was no longer visible over us from the ground. It held its shape because it was high enough that there was no wind to distort it.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of local fires
Four brush fires in Lauderdale County
MS Baptist Convention
Mississippi Baptist Convention hosted in Meridian
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
No charges filed after 4-year-old fatally shot himself while adults smoked in front seat, JPSO says
Pandol stocking his shelves.
Mississippi liquor supply chain struggling

Latest News

Six arrested in Neshoba County for selling tobacco to underaged children
The courts ordered the Alabama Legislature to redraw a new congressional map with two...
Alabama Legislature focuses on Black voting rights with congressional map
Weather - January 31, 2022
Weather - January 31, 2022
Meridian hospital remaining stable with COVID patients
Meridian hospital remaining stable with COVID patients