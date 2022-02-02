Advertisement

6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats

This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.(JACQUELYN MARTIN / AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI has identified six juveniles as persons of interest related to a series of bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

According to NBC, the threats appear to be racially motivated, and the FBI is currently investigating the matter.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said.

On Tuesday morning, five Mississippi HBCUs had reported bomb threats as Black History Month began.

Many schools held virtual classes and advised faculty and staff to stay away from campus out of precaution as the threats were investigated.

Other schools that reported threats were Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University.

