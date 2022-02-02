City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TODDARD T BARBER
|1980
|408 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
|LANCE OVERLAND
|1991
|501 DEES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|SKYELAH MOBLEY
|2003
|1728 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|JOSHUA R CHANCELLOR
|1980
|1213 17TH ST APT C MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JAMES A LONG
|1971
|1227 COUNTY ROAD 379 ENTERPRISE, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:27 AM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:34 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene and both showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:40 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:45 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 37th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.