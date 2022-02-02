Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TODDARD T BARBER1980408 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RESISTING ARREST
LANCE OVERLAND1991501 DEES RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
SKYELAH MOBLEY20031728 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
JOSHUA R CHANCELLOR19801213 17TH ST APT C MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAMES A LONG19711227 COUNTY ROAD 379 ENTERPRISE, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:27 AM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:34 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene and both showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:40 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:45 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 37th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

