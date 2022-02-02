City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:27 AM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:34 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene and both showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:40 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:45 PM on February 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 37th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.