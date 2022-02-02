Advertisement

Corrections: 3 inmates with COVID-19 dead in Alabama prisons

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says three more inmates who died in Alabama prisons tested positive for COVID-19.

Two men who were incarcerated at St. Clair prison died late last month and tested positive for the illness during a post-mortem examination. The agency says a third inmate at St. Clair tested positive for COVID-19 before he died.

More than 70 inmates and three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

While the department says it offers vaccinations to all prisoners and workers, only two additional inmates at Ventress prison in southeast Alabama had received shots in the last week.

