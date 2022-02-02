COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Alabama cities, counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including Butler and Pickens County, to help in coping with strains of the COVID-19 virus and any future infectious illnesses.

The grants come from the remaining Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to the state under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

During the original grant cycle, some eligible Alabama governments opted not to apply or submitted applications for projects that were not eligible. The money was made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

Listed in alphabetical order are the grant recipients, the amount of awards and the intended projects: Alexander City - $191,550 to purchase an ambulance for the Alexander City Fire and EMS Department.



Butler - $250,000 to install a fire-suppression system at VLab which manufactures respirators and other COVID-related medical equipment.



Carrollton - $495,582 to construct a testing and vaccination site as an addition to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.



Colbert County Commission - $500,000 to acquire and renovate a building to house the county’s Emergency Operations and E-911 centers in Muscle Shoals.



Dothan - $484,625 to purchase two 20-bed isolation facilities in the city.



Florence - $500,000 to purchase medical equipment for the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.



Geneva County Commission - $485,000 to purchase medical equipment for the Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva.



Jackson - $500,000 to construct an isolation health clinic adjacent to the Jackson Medical Center.



Lauderdale County Commission - $456,243 to purchase additional health equipment for the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.



Luverne - $250,000 to purchase an ambulance and medical equipment for the Luverne Rescue Squad.



Millbrook - $500,000 to construct a new building for the West Elmore Christian Outreach Ministry Extension (WELCOME) food pantry to assist people with food shortages related to COVID and other circumstances.



Opp - $400,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for emergency responders and renovate the Opp Fire Department which serves as a COVID testing and vaccination center.



Pickens County Commission - $310,382 to purchase specialized cardiac-related emergency equipment for each of the county’s 17 fire and six police departments.



Pike County Commission - $214,693 to purchase emergency equipment for the ambulances owned by Troy Fire Department which serves the county.



Roanoke - $300,000 to expand the Roanoke Nutrition Center to include a room related to COVID response and assistance.



Shelby County Commission - $367,064 to purchase a mobile testing and vaccination clinic.



Thomasville - $67,606 to purchase medical equipment for the intensive care unit at Thomasville Regional Medical Center.



Washington County Commission - $228,000 to purchase medical equipment for the Washington County Hospital in Chatom.



Wilcox County Commission - $250,000 to renovate the Camden National Guard Armory to use as the headquarters for the county Emergency Management Agency and E-911 center in Camden.



