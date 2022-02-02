Heavy rain and possible severe storms for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll have periods of rain today, so it’s necessary to carry an umbrella. At times, there will be downpours, but thankfully severe weather isn’t a concern today. Tomorrow, there WILL be a risk for severe storms for our area. Timing will be late morning through the afternoon , and the main severe risk will be for damaging wind. However, hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have ways of getting severe weather alerts on Thursday, and stay up to date with the changing weather of the day.

Another threat is flooding . Between today and Thursday night, 2-3″ of rain will be possible (locally more). This could lead to localized flooding, and even Flash flooding isn’t ruled out. This inclement weather is affiliated with a massive weather system that’s brings Winter headaches to much of the country. We’ll be on the warmer side of this system until Thursday night. Then, we get a chilling change. However, Today & Thursday brings 60s for highs.

The “chilling” change will take place as a brisk NW wind takes over behind Thursday’s front. Colder air will filter into our area to catch up with the moisture, but more so in the lower levels. So, with a deeper layer of warmer air aloft, but a shallow layer of cold sub-freezing temps in the lower levels, it looks like the set up is there for possibly some freezing rain early Friday morning . For now, it doesn’t look like parts of the area will get much... we’re talking less than .10″ of icing. However, this is enough lead to slick/icy spots. Use extra caution.

Regardless, it gets much colder by Friday with highs only in the 40s. Then, temps drop below freezing by Saturday morning. So, the weekend brings cold mornings and chilly afternoons with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Thankfully, there will be plenty of sunshine.

The start of next week looks unseaonably cool

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.