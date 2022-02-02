Advertisement

JSU terminates participation in Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson State University has announced that it will no longer be participating in the Southern Heritage Classic.

In a notice of termination, a JSU representative stated that JSU entered into the SHC Agreement in November 2019.

Since that time, JSU’s governing athletic conference entered into a separate agreement where JSU will participate in events that conflict with the SHC.

These conflicts will prevent JSU from being able to play in the SHC.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

Sophomore, Sarah Dudley Reed, picks up first career triple double.
Raider picks up a triple double in Lamar’s first round division game
The Ole Miss women's golf team with Governor Reeves
Ole Miss National Championship golf team honored at State Capitol
Neshoba Central signs seven seniors to college programs on National Signing Day.
National Signing Day: Rockets host largest football signing in program history
Union senior, defensive tackle, Cameron Pascal signs with Northwest Community College.
National Signing Day: Union senior signs with Northwest