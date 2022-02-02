Advertisement

Marion awarded $3.4 million grant

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion has been awarded a $3.4 million grant by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 592 Program. It will be used to build an additional water well, treatment plant and other water system improvements.

Mayor Larry Gill said it’s the largest grant the town has ever received and will provide a more reliable water supply for residents and commercial customers, including the Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park.

Section 592 targets environmental assistance that may be in the form of design and construction or resource protection and development.

Gill said design work has already begun and construction could begin as early as the summer of 2022.

