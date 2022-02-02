Mississippi Lawmakers respond to Senate’s future tax bill proposal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Good news for Mississippians as talks about a future tax relief proposal was discussed by the Senate Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins unveiled a $446.6M tax relief bill. The Senate proposed the plan to eliminate the tax burden in the state.

The bill will include a 4 percent tax reduction over the next four years, at a cost of about $185 million. The Senate also plans to eliminate the state’s fees on car tags by $13.3 million. Meaning each car tag will be assessed based on a county level.

Senator Tyler McCaughan said the most important part of the bill is the reduction of grocery tax, which is planned to go from 7% to 5%.

The Senate is also looking to rebate up to $1,000 for those with tax liability.

“The eventual goal on both sides from the house side and the senate is to do what we can to eliminate some of the tax burdens on our people that are out there. The Senate version right now is a very workable product. Our goal is to make sure our product is going to be durable for the future. Our current product and projections will show some reductions in the future of our income as we’re dully inflated on a lot of the federal money that is down here,” said McCaughn.

McCaughn said a crucial aspect from the Senate side is that they are not looking for a tax swap. He said they are looking at a straight reduction and from that reduction, they are hoping to see continued growth from the state of Mississippi so they can continue to look at future reductions.

“We’re really proud of the Senate who worked so hard to make sure we have something simply sustainable. It allows us to give the taxpayers back their money and still do our education component, our infrastructure component, our safety component, raise our trooper salaries. All the things we’re supposed to be doing here. It allows us to do that and still make somewhere between $400 million and half a billion dollars in tax reform. So we are really pleased with the bill today and look forward to supporting it,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Harkins plans to bring the bill to the Senate Finance Committee in the coming weeks. The bill will then be reviewed by the committee and hit the floor before going to the House.

